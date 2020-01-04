OPD: Actions of officers in New Year's Eve shooting 'justified,' match body cam evidence

Officers involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on New Year's Eve gave statements Saturday consistent with audio and visual from their body cameras, Omaha Police said in a release.

Officers Joshua Ames, Matthew Ajuoga, and Jacob Sunderman responded to a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Evans Tower on North 24th Street involving a man with a gun. The situation ended with the man, later identified as Terry Hudson, 57, shot dead; Ames getting shot in the leg; and a woman, Dana Wells, 58, found dead in the apartment. Ames was treated and released.

During the incident, Sunderman discharged his weapon five times, and Ames discharged his twice, the release states.

The autopsy on Hudson revealed he was shot four times and died at the scene as a result of his wounds, the release states.

"It is highly probable that one of the rounds that struck Hudson ultimately struck Officer Ames in his knee," the release states. "Hudson didn’t fire any rounds upon exiting the apartment."

According to the OPD press release, the officers said that an Evans Tower resident met them as they arrived and said, "(Hudson) does this to his girlfriend all the time," the release states.

The officers said in their statements that they knocked on the apartment door, identifying themselves as OPD officers, and that they heard a woman screaming inside and repeatedly saying in a distressed pleading manner, "No, Terry." The officers said they took into account that the 911 caller had said the man was armed with a gun and the woman with him sounded like she was in distress, and made the decision to enter the apartment by force, the OPD release states.

According to the release, Ajuoga said in his statement that when he kicked open the door, he could see a man sitting on a couch in the apartment approximately 20 feet away, and that he had his arm around a woman and was pointing a silver gun at her.

Ajuoga also said in his statement that he heard two gunshot inside the apartment as the door was forced open, the release states.

Sunderman said in his statement that he heard multiple gunshots coming from inside of the apartment immediately after the door was forced open, the release states, and that as Ajuoga took cover, he saw Hudson exit through the door with an elevated revolver held horizontal to the ground "charging after" Ajuoga.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Dana Wells. The officers bravely attempted to save her ,and their actions are justified," Chief Todd Schmaderer said in the OPD release Saturday. "I also want to thank the neighbors of Ms. Wells for trying to help her and calling 911 after recognizing a domestic violence emergency."

The three officers have been on administrative leave since the incident in accordance with OPD policy.