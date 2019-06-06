OPD Able-1 pilot details Elkhorn River rescue

Over the weekend near King Lake, Omaha Police Department helicopter Able-1 flew in to save a man struggling in the water.

Public access points on the Elkhorn River have been closed since the flooding in March. The NRD doesn't recommend any water activity on the river — they say the water is at dangerous levels and moving nearly 10 times faster than normal.

Sunday afternoon, a few people tried anyway, and it nearly cost them their lives.

“I assumed since he wasn’t getting himself out, he was in need of some help,” Able-1 Pilot Jason Messerschmidt said Wednesday.

Able-1 officers got the call just before 5 p.m. Sunday that two men and a 13-year-old boy in the Elkhorn River: rescue needed.

Messerschmidt and fellow pilot Matthew Stewart flew Able-1 to the river to survey the scene from the sky.

“He looked like he was in distress, but was keeping his head up,” Messerschmidt said. “So then we went looking for the second two that were missing and found them probably a mile down the river.”

Brent McKinney, 39, was found clinging to a tree branch in the river after flipping over an inflatable kayak; his 13-year-old son, Christopher, was inside.

Drew Greiner, 38, told police that after about five minutes, he grabbed Christopher and pulled him on to his boat. But Brent McKinney needed saving.

“We don't have to land very often, but when we do, we’re still police officers like everyone else, so we're there to help if we can,” Messerschmidt said.

With a rescue boat struggling to take off, Officer Stewart landed next to the river. Officer Messerschmidt jumped out to get McKinney to safety.

“There was a large stake, like a metal post,” Messerschmidt said. “I was able to wiggle it out of the ground and take it with me… I was able to reach him with the pole while he was in the water, and then pull him up to me, and then help him on to the bank.”

With McKinney out of harm’s way, the airboat got down stream to his son and Greiner, authorities got them out of the river. McKinney and his son were both taken to the hospital but are now okay.