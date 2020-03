The 14-year-old at the wheel of a pickup truck when it collided with — and killed — a motorcyclist Saturday night had no operator's permit or license, police said Monday.

The crash at 8:14 p.m. left motorcyclist Dillon Flesner, 29, of Omaha dead and his 24-year-old passenger with serious injuries after being ejected into traffic, Officer Michael Pecha said Monday.

OPD is working with the Douglas County Attorney's Office to determine what charges will be filed, Pecha said.