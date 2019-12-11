OFFUTT to conduct training exercise; expect loud noises near base

OFFUTT Airforce Base is conducting an emergency response training exercise at the base between Wednesday, Dec. 11th and Friday, Dec. 13th.

According to a release from OFFUTT, there will be increased activity and noise in the area along with simulated gunfire, sires, messages on loud-speakers, and emergency vehicles simulating responses.

OFFUTT reminds those in the area that it is only for training and that the message "EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE" will be announced before and after simulated gunfire.

They also warn that if you witness personnel using firearms or an attack without the presence of Offutt individuals in red vests, then take the appropriate action as that is not apart of the training program. It could be an actual active shooter situation.

The exercise is a regularly scheduled event and traffic around the base may be impacted.