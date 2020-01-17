OC Troy Walters is leaving Nebraska football staff

Troy Walters, the Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, is "mutually" parting ways with the Huskers.

“Troy has been a valued member of our coaching staff for the past four years,” head coach Scott Frost said in a statement from the university. “Troy is a good mentor for his players, provides great energy on and off the field, and carries himself with a presence off the field that will be missed. I want to thank him for his work on our coaching staff, and wish him and his family all the best going forward.”

Walters joined Nebraska in 2018. Prior to that, he held the same position working with Scott Frost at the University of Central Florida.