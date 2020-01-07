Number of US measles cases in 2019 highest in decades

Now that the book has been closed on 2019, health officials can say it was the worst year for the measles since 1992.

In this Friday, May 17, 2019 photo, Starr Roden, left, a registered nurse and immunization outreach coordinator with the Knox County Health Department, administers a vaccination to Jonathan Detweiler, 6, at the facility in Mount Vernon, Ohio. (Source: AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

The majority of cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles.

Six more cases of measles were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December.

That brings the U.S. case total to 1282, the highest number of cases in 27 years.

Cases were confirmed in 31 states. New York alone accounted for almost three quarters of the cases.

One hundred and twenty-eight people who had measles in 2019 had to be hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.