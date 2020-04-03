Nude dancing continues at Club Omaha despite COVID-19 stipulations

Despite an order closing bars in Omaha, a controversial establishment remains open during the crisis.

Club Omaha, near 120th Street and West Center Road, continues to have nude dancing.

The Omaha Police Department tells 6 On Your Side the establishment doesn't fit the definition of bars closed by the Douglas County Health Department:



It's a private — not public — venue.

No alcohol is sold there.

Still, officers made a compliance check to make sure Club Omaha patrons were maintaining the six feet of social distancing and abiding by the 10-person occupancy limitations required by county and state authorities.