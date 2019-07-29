Not Guilty plea entered for woman accused of metro murder

A plea of not guilty has been entered by the court on behalf of accused killer Anne Valgora of Papillion. She is charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Steven Olson of Omaha.

The court entered the plea after receipt of a written arraignment and waiver of physical appearance. Her next court appearance is a hearing slated for September 16th.

Valgora was initially accused of Second Degree Murder. That was later amended to a First Degree Murder charge. Additionally she is accused of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Papillion Police officers were sent to the 600 block of Fillmore Street on June 18, 2019 to investigate a reported shooting there. They found Olson, 55, dead of a gunshot wound to the head. Valgora was later arrested. Investigators said she had been living in the Fillmore Street home with her son from a previous marriage.

Police also said they had been called to the home eight times this year but did not elaborate on the nature of the incidents involved.