Northwest Omaha Mega Saver robbed at gunpoint

Omaha Police are looking for the man who robbed the Mega Saver near 108th and Maple at gunpoint early Wednesday.

According to an OPD report, officers responding to the 1:36 a.m. Wednesday call spoke with a gas station employee who said the man came into the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money before fleeing south with the cash.

The employee described the robber as a black man wearing a green shirt, striped beanie, and dark bandanna, the report states.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or report the information on omahacrimestoppers.com or the P3 Tips app.