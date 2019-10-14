Northern tier of I-680 to be renamed I-880

Part of the metro interstate system is in for a name change. The Iowa Department of Transportation says that in order to clear up confusion, the northern segment of Interstate 680 in western Iowa will be changed to Interstate 880.

The new route designation will be I-880 for the northern I-680 segment that connects I-29 near Loveland with I-80 near Neola.

The designation of the southern segment of I-680 that connects North Omaha to I-29 near Crescent will remain the same.

The spring flooding pressed the need to make the change. IDOT officials said that became apparent during road closures due to the flooding.

Transportation Engineer Austin Yates said, “Updating the designation of this roadway will help local and regional motorists as well as our own crews. Over the last several months, communicating closures on I-29 and I-680 during this year’s flooding has really brought the need to accurately differentiate between the two segments. Renaming the northern segment to I-880 will eliminate any confusion.”

Online maps produced by the Iowa DOT have already been updated and signage will be changing in the coming weeks.

The change may take some time to accurately be reflected on online navigation and mapping systems like Google Maps and Apple Maps.