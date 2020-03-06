Northend Teleservices adding more jobs in Omaha

A north Omaha company is looking to add more employees and that’s good news for an area that is in need of more jobs.

For years Northend Teleservices has been working to grow the company and help grow the Omaha business community.

There are plans for 2020 to be a year of tremendous growth for Northend Teleservices.

Right now the teleservices company is training 15 new employees. This group is in the second week of a seven-week training program.

Carmen Tapio is president and CEO of Northend Teleservices. Tapio said part of the success here is the one-on-one relationship they have with their employees.

“When people feel connected to their work and to each other, incredible things can happen. So it’s really all about the culture and the relationships that we have,” Tapio said.

Jesse Lovings has been working here for about a month. She tells us she was looking for a job when she applied here but she found much more.

“I love it here. I really like the fact that when I came here I was looking for a job but when I got here I almost found a family,” Lovings said.

The family at Northend Teleservices is growing. They’re expanding the call center to add more jobs.

“When we started Northend Teleservices our goal was 200 jobs and I believe we will be at 200 jobs in short order. We will actually be close to 300 jobs by the end of the year,” Tapio said.

Tapio plans to continue the growth of Northend Teleservices and expand her business to south Omaha.

“So that growth is coming and then there are opportunities to do what we’re doing in historically underutilized business zones in other communities, as well,” she said.

As for Jesse, she thinks she's found more than a job here and hopes to advance in the company.

Northend Teleservices will soon be looking for more employees. The company is having a job fair on Saturday, March 14 from noon to 3 p.m.

If you have any questions call (402) 934-3624.