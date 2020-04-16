Northeast Omaha homicide victim identified by police

A woman who died under "suspicious circumstances" has been identified as part of a homicide investigation Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Shooting victim recovering as police search for two suspects

Ebony King, 37, of Omaha, was pronounced deceased after Omaha Police and Firefighters responded to a call of CPR in progress at 7:09 p.m.

Investigators responded to the home near 25th Street and Hartman Avenue and observed "suspicious circumstances" and secured the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org.