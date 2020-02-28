Northeast Nebraska egg farm building erupts in flames

An egg farm building went up in flames and thousands of chickens died outside a small town in northeast Nebraska.

Authorities say no employees or firefighters were injured Thursday evening by the fire at the Michael Foods facility, located a little less than 3 miles west of Bloomfield in Knox County.

The fire was so intense a National Weather Service satellite detected its heat. A Bloomfield city councilman says Michael Foods has about 20 barns at the site and about 4 million chickens. The fire cause is being investigated.