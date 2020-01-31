Northeast Nebraska commissioner pleads not guilty to drunken-driving

A county commissioner in northeast Nebraska has pleaded not guilty to a drunken-driving charge.

Station KNEN reports that Cedar County Commissioner Christopher Tramp entered the plea Wednesday. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Tramp's blood alcohol content was around twice the legal limit Nov. 30 after his pickup truck slid off U.S. Highway 81 and into a ditch east of Crofton.

The 41-year-old was elected to the county board in 2018.