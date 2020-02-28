Northeast Nebraska chicken plant in clean-up after fire, 400,000 chickens dead

New details have emerged after a massive fire at a chicken plant in northeast Nebraska.

A massive blaze broke out Thursday night, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Michael Foods egg farm near Bloomfield, Neb.

Workers were back at the Michael Foods farm operation this morning, cleaning up debris from the large scale fire Thursday night.

At least 400,000 chickens were lost in the massive blaze at one of the plant's newest buildings.

Officials said all employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.