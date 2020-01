Authorities are working to detour Interstate 29 traffic after a crash just south of I-80 involving a semi-truck and at least one pickup truck.

Northbound lanes of I-29 are blocked between exits 42 and 47, and authorities were working to detour traffic along Highway 275/92 to Wabash Avenue, according to Iowa 511's website.

One of the vehicles caught fire, but officials have since put out the flames.

