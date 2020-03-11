North-central Nebraska student presumed to have coronavirus, district closes

The most recent presumed infection of coronavirus is a high school student from a north-central Nebraska town -- leading the district to cancel class and events for the rest of the week and warn parents of possible exposures at recent events.

"On the evening of March 10, North Central District Health Department was made aware of the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in our district. The person is a student in Knox county. The person started experiencing symptoms Thursday, March 5th," the department said on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Crofton Public Schools listed recent events where people may have been exposed to coronavirus:

Girls State Basketball Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water Game held in Lincoln, NE on March 5th at 9:00 AM. This game was held at Lincoln Southwest High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Hartington Cedar Catholic general fan section.

Girls State Basketball Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur held in Lincoln, NE on March 5th at 7:00 PM. This game was held at Lincoln North Star High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Crofton general fan section.

Crofton Elementary forth-sixth grade students and staff who attended school on March 10th.

NCDHD has begun investigations and is assessing potential exposures to determine the next steps. Any close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine and be monitored by health officials.

"At this time, we are encouraging the community to self-monitor their symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps," the district said in the release.

The fifth case was recently reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

Crofton Public Schools will close today through the rest of the week and all events and activities are canceled out of precaution to limit coronavirus exposure -- one student is a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

"The person is a high school student who attends Crofton High School," they said in the release.

"If you believe you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please stay home and away from others. If you feel you are sick enough to see a healthcare provider, please call ahead," the district said.

The NCDHD will release more information today on individuals that feel they were exposed. The school closure situation will be re-evaluated Friday, they said.