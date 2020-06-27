North Platte man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff with police

A North Platte man was taken into custody following a five-hour standoff with authorities Saturday morning which ended peacefully, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The NSP reported the following:

North Platte Police officers were dispatched at 4:10 a.m. to a home near East E Street and S Bicentennial Avenue for a reported disturbance.

Officers later requested assistance from the NSP’s SWAT team after the suspect, later identified as Wesley Hawkins, 51, had fired shots while officers were at the scene and barricaded himself inside the home.

After a standoff of more than five hours, Hawkins was surrendered at 9:30 a.m. The NPPD is investigating the incident.

The NPPD was also assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Lincoln County Detention Center's website, Hawkins was booked for use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, attempted first-degree assault on an officer and stalking.