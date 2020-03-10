North Platte man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor, meth possession

A North Platte man was arrested Tuesday on a Colorado warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor -- and was found to be in possession of meth, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Trampus Schultz, 45, was tracked by troopers and the U.S. Marshals to the North Platte area and found him Tuesday morning near 5th and Jefferson Streets, authorities said in the press release.

Schultz was arrested without incident and was found to be in possession of meth, marijuana and a knife, the release stated.

He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail for drug possession, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and fictitious license plates, according to the jail's website.

His court date was not available as of Tuesday afternoon through Nebraska Judicial Branch online records.