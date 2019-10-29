North Platte looks to gain national historic register status

Officials in North Platte have begun the process to get the city's downtown placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

City officials convened an open house Monday to review the federal and state historic-district guidelines with members of an Omaha planning firm and the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office.

Omaha-based RDG will prepare North Platte's nomination papers. Stephanie Rose, an urban planner for the firm, says residents are welcome to share their thoughts and historic information with her over the coming months.

If the U.S. National Park Service adds downtown North Platte to the register, buildings that are at least 50 years old within the district could qualify for federal and state historic tax credits to help pay for rehabilitation projects.