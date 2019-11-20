North Omaha receives grant funding to address mental health

The North Omaha community is getting a boost from the federal government. Grant funding will focus on community mental health.

Omaha is one of 18 communities across the country to receive this special funding. The half-million-dollar grant will be used to address mental health in North Omaha.

Omaha was specifically chosen by BUILD health challenge because of a partnership between four local health systems, CHI Health, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Health Systems, and Nebraska Medicine.

The hope is to address all aspects of mental health from the root cause down to necessary treatment.

Heartland Family Services plans on hiring someone in the community to be the person for this project, to tap into what the community really needs.

"We know the residents and we will be able to bring them together to say hey what are the things that you want to address in your community and it really will drive everything that we do," said Nicky Clark Vice President of Heartland Services.

The money will be used over the course of two and a half years. A quarter of a million dollars will come from the Federal Government and that will be matched by the four health systems.