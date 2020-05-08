North Omaha nonprofits team up to provide healthy food options during COVID-19

Churches and nonprofits in Omaha‘s African American community are working together to make sure no one falls through the cracks when it comes to having access to food during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For years Omaha’s underserved African American community had its challenges and then the virus hit, magnifying those problems.

One of the issues, trying to find food in some parts of North Omaha. The Omaha Economic Development Corporation answered the call building a grocery store on 24th and burette about three years ago.

“We decided years ago to try to bring healthy food to the community. This is one of the areas in Nebraska that was considered a food desert and although we knew it was going to be a challenge we still felt it was necessary that people, particularly those with low income had access to good quality healthy food,” said Michael Maroney, President of Omaha Economic Development Corporation.

Now the fair deal market is providing food, helping area churches feed those in need.

Reverend Portia Cavitt is loading up groceries for their once a month food pantry at Clair United Methodist Church.

Reverend Cavitt says before the COVID-19 crisis they were serving more than 100 families a month, but now the need is greater.

“Yes we’re definitely seeing more need we did 221 boxes last month, this month we decided to increase it another ten percent,” said Cavitt.

The church provides a box of groceries to families that drive through the pantry. They also fill up bags of food for those who have to walk.

“We’re trying to make sure that we can still provide food for those in our community who are in the walking distance who might not have a car,” said Cavitt.

The churches and the fair deal market help each other, the market gets support from the community, and the churches can buy groceries at a discounted price. Working together to help a community find its way through a crisis.

“I believe that most of the people in our community either they’re jobs closed down some of them are still working menial jobs but still the need was there before the pandemic the need has just gotten greater because they cannot or possible do not go to work and then children are at home,” said Cavitt.

The Clair Cares Food Pantry is open the third Saturday of every month from 10 am until 2 p.m. The church is located at 55th and Ames.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

