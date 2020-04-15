North Omaha nonprofit uses outside of building as COVID-19 resource hub

A North Omaha nonprofit is helping the community by finding services and offering education to help people get through the COVID-19 crisis.

All over the country, the virus is hitting minority communities hard. The Union for Contemporary Art is working to make a positive change by helping the community find much-needed services during this threat.

The Union for Contemporary Art has shut its doors in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Union has been closed for about a month, but employees here are continuing to serve the community using their windows to point out where people can get help during the coronavirus threat.

“We are activating our building essentially using it as a giant billboard right now to share that information with our community,” said Executive Director Brigitte McQueen. “People need to know where they can get resources if they’re missing it someplace at least this is a way they can get it.”

One of the resources listed is the Charles Drew Health Center.

Kenny McMorris is the CEO of the Health Center, she said, “As a safety precaution workers here have set up an area outside of the center to separate patients with COVID-19 symptoms from other patients in the building.”

Charles Drew Health Center has been in the North Omaha community for years. They’re finding different ways to help the public during this crisis.

“We’ve been able to shift our business operations to a certain extent so we’re doing a lot more teletherapy were doing a lot more telehealth, we’ve gone virtual also we’re doing contact by telephone as well,” said McMorris.

With all this information and all of this help available, there are still some people in the African American community who don’t take the COVID threat seriously.

“That’s been really heartbreaking for me. I have family in New York and I have family in Detroit and the impact of that virus on those communities especially in communities of color black and brown people are being decimated by this virus.”

The Union for Contemporary Art working together with other groups in the community is trying to help everyone work their way through this crisis, and if you need help all you have to do is look at the window.

The Union for Contemporary Art is located on the corner of 24th and Lake. Their window list many avenues for help, including where to find transportation, financial relief, and health care.

