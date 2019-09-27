North Omaha hoping to become City's next business improvement district

Business leaders in North Omaha continue to work to form a business improvement district.

A business improvement district will assess a fee to business and property owners as a funding source to improve the neighborhood.

The proposed bid would run along North 24th Street from Cummings Street to Ames Avenue.

North Omaha Business leaders point to the Benson area as an example of a successful business improvement district, improving the landscape and attracting new business. Benson is booming.

Lavonya Goodwin’s family has owned a business along North 24th Street since 1995, Goodwin is one of the organizers for the business improvement district.

“This is a historic business district of North 24th Street and of course a lot of potentials to restore the business community and also improve the physical infrastructure,” said Goodwin.

There is work to be done. More business is needed and there are empty lots where businesses should be.

Diamond Brown, owns D-Maries Hair Boutique near 24th and Burdette streets and has been there for 2 years.

“We do need more businesses down here. I know back in the ’60s this was a very popular area and I would like to see more traffic and a variety of business in this area,” said Brown.

Organizers hope cleaning up and making the area look better will attract business.

“First of all we’re going to handle some very initial low hanging fruit projects like litter control, landscape maintenance, and façade improvement- beatified infrastructure is the next step to attract economic development,” said City Council member Ben Gray.

The business and property owners along 24th Street will have to buy into the business improvement district idea to attract more business.

“I think by the end of the year we’re going to have our assessments established. I think we’re going to be ready to go by the first of the year to start doing some improvements,” said Gray.

Right now Omaha has five business improvement districts: Benson, Blackstone, Downtown, Dundee, and Old Town Elkhorn.

