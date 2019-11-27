North Omaha community leader honored with Street name

A special honor Wednesday for an Omaha woman who helped many people start careers and businesses.

For years Larose Beasley helped countless numbers of people enter the world of cosmetology.

The Larose Beauty Academy was a landmark in North Omaha.

Beasley always had big dreams. She was one of the first African American models for the Nancy Bounds International Modeling Agency. She was a success on the runway.

But, Beasley had other dreams. She wanted her own beauty school.

"My grandmother used to say you can't do that how you going to start a school. My grandmother would say if they think you can't do it make them think," said Beasley.

She not only made them think, but she also made them take notice. Cherri Dubray was one of her first students. Cherie says Ms. Beasley gave her the confidence to be her own boss.

"Oh I love Ms. B she's a pilar, she's always been there for everybody. She is a rock, we will still keep in touch," said Dubray.

This afternoon, city officials honored Ms. Beasley, naming a street in her honor. Ohio Street on the corner of 24th and Ohio will now be known as Larose R. Beasley Street.

"I'm so amazed I just never knew that anything like this would ever happen for me and I'm so glad to see all of you... thank you for coming," said Beasley.

Larose Beasley gave so much to the community and now the community is giving back to her.