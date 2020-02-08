North Omaha bookstore celebrates Black History month all year

February is black history month but for the owners of a bookstore in North Omaha, its black history month each month of the year.

There's a little book store on 32nd and lake. For decades the African American book store has entertained and educated generations of all people in the entire metro area. Some of the children's books found here are especially enlightening for African American youth.

“Children's books are very important especially children's books of color because our children get to see themselves as they're reading the book or you’re reading a bedtime story to them and your flipping through the pages and they look them so they're relatable,” said Annette Taylor with the bookstore. "There is a lot of history here. History we should talk about the entire year.”

There is so much we all could learn about a railroad that never ran on tracks, and stories of American heroes with names like Barrack, Fredrick, and Booker.

Annette Taylor with the Aframerican bookstore tells us everything here is more than black history.

"We don't have black history, all we have is history,” said Taylor.

Annette believes the books in this book store help tell a story that many people have yet to hear, Annette says it's a story that can’t be ignored.

“You can’t find this history everywhere because we've been cut out of history books, so so many people have done so much research to put these in books to let us know that yeah we were there we've always been there."

