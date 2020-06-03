North Omaha Pastors host rally

A peaceful demonstration earlier today attracted an estimated 125 participants.

"Will you hear me? Will you speak out for my life?"

A group of pastors called For North Omaha hosted the rally.

Their message --- positive change for the North Omaha community through peaceful means and community involvement.

The rally was attended by people of all colors from across the city.

The hope is that the younger people in the crowd take an active part in bringing about change.

"Our generation is the generation coming up and we need to be the ones saying what it is to do right and not to do harm and to do wrong because if the second generation coming up isn't learning the right perspectives and doing the right things then we will be doing the same thing 20 years from now getting into arguments over the same stuff,” said 16-year-old Josiah Dotzler.

The pastors say the people are the church and that the church has to be more involved and not just pray for change, but get involved and speak up.

