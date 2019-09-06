North Carolina truck driver sentenced for crash that killed Nebraska teen

A North Carolina truck driver has been sentenced to one year behind bars in connection with a 2017 traffic accident that took the life of a 14-year-old Nebraska girl.

Drew Davis, 39, of Gastonia, North Carolina had pleaded No Contest to Misdemeanor Vehicular Homicide and was given credit at sentencing for 163 days served.

Rachelle Kort, of Mitchell, Nebraska, was killed in the June 29, 2017, crash on Interstate 80 near the Odessa exit. Prosecutors said Davis had parked his semitrailer on the south shoulder of I-80 to look up directions. When he tried to merge back into traffic, the truck struck a 2007 sedan in which Kort was riding.