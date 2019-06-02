North Carolina ticket taps $344.6 million Powerball prize

A single ticket sold in North Carolina matched all six numbers and won the Powerball® jackpot in the Saturday night drawing. The jackpot was an estimated $344.6 million with a cash option of $223.3 million.

The winning numbers in the Saturday, June 1 drawing were white balls 6, 15, 34, 45, 52, plus Powerball 8, and Power Play multiplier 2X.

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $344.6 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

This was the second time the Powerball jackpot has been hit this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won in Wisconsin in the March 27 drawing. A single winner claimed that jackpot worth $768.4 million – the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

While there were no $1 million or $2 million winners in Saturday’s drawing, 23 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Six tickets doubled the prize to $100,000 by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1. In total, there were more than 1.1 million winning tickets across all prize tiers.