North Carolina salon owner says angry customer attacked her, shot up home, burned business

Authorities are investigating a possible connection between a fire at a North Carolina salon and shots fired at the owner’s home.

Damage to the salon, which was gutted by the fire, was estimated at $50,000. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

Firefighters responded to the A&V Dominican Salon early Sunday morning and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the business. Damage to the salon, which was gutted by the fire, was estimated at $50,000.

The salon’s owner Maria Reyes believes the fire is related to problems she had with a customer, who refused to pay for services, days before the incident.

Reyes says she and the customer got into an argument that became physical Friday night when the customer declined to get out from under a hair dryer, so Reyes could close the salon.

The customer and her daughter allegedly choked Reyes and hit her over her left eye.

"The client [was] like jumping me," she said. "After that, she told me, 'Oh, you die. Watch, you die.'"

Reyes says hours after the incident, someone shot at her house early Saturday morning. No one was hurt, but bullets penetrated the front door, windows and garage.

Police said Reyes and the customer both filed assault complaints against the other, but no charges had been filed as of Monday.

Reyes plans to reopen her salon, but she says she is more concerned about her family’s safety than the business.

