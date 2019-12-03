North Carolina man sentenced for enticing Lincoln minor in April

A man is going to federal prison after driving halfway across the country, to Nebraska, to get a young child.

Alexander Kingston lived in North Carolina and met a 14-year-old child on a chatting website for teens. He's 27-years-old.

Kingston drove to Lincoln to meet the girl and her friend at a predetermined place and was met by Lincoln Police officers instead.

Officers were allowed access to the friend's account which made the arrest possible.

For this, he gets 10-years in prison followed by a 10-years supervised release and he must register as a sex offender.