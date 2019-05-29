POLICE: Norfolk man kills pregnant girlfriend in murder-suicide

Police have identified the victims in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide at an apartment complex on Country Club Road in north Norfolk.

The call was made around 10:10 a.m. for reports that 23-year-old Oriana Arcos was being held against her will by her boyfriend, 23-year-old Marquise Edwards. Both are residents of Norfolk.

Police arrived at the apartment to check on the safety of Arcos when authorities heard two gunshots coming from a locked bedroom door.

Norfolk Police also learned that Arcos was pregnant at the time of her death.

Norfolk Police Captain Don Miller said the situation is tragic for everyone involved.

“Its a very unfortunate, tragic situation and of course both families are suffering the loss of their family member.” Miller said.

Arcos was pronounced dead at the scene and Edwards was transported to Faith Regional in Norfolk where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities said that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

