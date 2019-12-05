Non-profits get creative as individual giving drops

Local non-profits are getting creative as the number of donation dollars coming in from individuals is dropping.

According to Giving USA, the amount individuals gave last year fell by just over one percent to $292 billion.

New Visions Homeless Services in Council Bluffs, consistently doles out 300 meals each day, provides shelter, and other services to men in need. In order to keep it up, they're starting to think outside the box.

"As a non-profit still wanting to remain relevant and still have an impact in our community we need to become strategic about how we're going to face the lack of donation," said Brady Wallar, Program, and Development Director.

The lack of individuals giving comes on the heels of tax reform that doubled the standard tax deduction, reducing the incentive to donate for many.

"We at New Visions have thought about what are some businesses we can run that would use the individuals here help them get back to work and bring a profit back into our organization," said Wallar. also noting the way people give is changing.

"Non-profits now also have to keep with crowdsourcing platforms like Venmo and GoFundMe," said Wallar. "The problem with that is there's no vetting of those individuals. So with our system in place, we know if that individual really needs that help."

Ultimately, Waller points out, that it's not just about the money given. She turns to Dasati Maddox, who brings her children New Visions to volunteer.

"I think it's important to keep that in the forefront of their minds that there are people in need and we have the ability to give time so why not," said Maddox.

Wallar couldn't agree more. "There are a lot of people in our community in need and it's our community, so we're thankful for anything we get at this point."

While last year did see a drop in individual giving, giving by corporations increased by 5 percent to $20 billion and foundations also gave more in 2018, totaling $76 billion.

