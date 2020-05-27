Non-COVID hospital bed use up, stroke survivor thanks first responders

The surge tents at Nebraska Medicine that went up in early April have not yet been used. That's a good thing, as Nebraskans and Iowans slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

While the coronavirus numbers have been trending up the one thing that metro hospitals are seeing more of now are standard patients. Many of whom had been holding off coming to the hospital during a pandemic.

This morning, Nebraska Medicine celebrated the first responders.

Omaha Firefighter Don Whittington said, "This was a serious stroke -- very serious."

The patient's wife, Mary Schafer was recognized, too, for her quick action calling 911.

"I’ve never had to call that number my entire life," said Mary.

As we watched a number of hospitals in the world struggle with the devastating toll of the coronavirus, local hospitals, and health experts had us preparing for a possible surge of the sick -- knowing the usual illnesses and injuries would continue.

On March 30th, Tom Schafer, who's 50, was unable to answer a question while looking at his phone in bed. It was a stroke.

"Anytime anyone asked me a question, there were no words in my head. I couldn't formulate a response. I couldn't even think of a response. My head was blank," said Tom.

Looking back at his stay in the hospital there were signs. In the week prior, he felt light-headed during a run and even had a blind spot. One time his legs gave out while standing.

It’s the type of case hospitals wanted to make sure they could handle during COVID-19.

6 News asked if we weren't in the middle of a pandemic, would he have been more apt to see a doctor?

“I think our minds were full of that. We were distracted by the pandemic. But we did think it could be dehydration," said Mary.

From yesterday to today, ICU bed demand is trending down but those who need a bed for other issues unrelated to COVID went from 67-percent to 72-percent occupancy.