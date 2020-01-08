No students victimized by arrested S. Omaha elementary teacher, county attorney says

No students have been identified as potential victims of a Westgate Elementary teacher arrested earlier this week, the Douglas County Attorney said Wednesday.

Omaha Police booked Michael Reilly on nine counts, including six linked to child pornography, on Tuesday. He is listed as a sixth-grade teacher at Westgate Elementary School in South Central Omaha.

County Attorney Don Klein told 6 News on Wednesday that no students had been identified as potential victims, but that the investigation is ongoing.