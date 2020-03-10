No risk of COVID-19 exposure at Council Bluffs restaurant, officials say

Pottawattamie County officials stressed Tuesday that the restaurant where the woman with the county's first case of coronavirus worked is safe for the public.

"There is no risk of COVID-19 exposure to the general public at Panera Bread, Council Bluffs," a county news release states, in bold print.

Neither the state nor the county public health departments are recommending any further individuals self-quarantine or even self-monitor for COVID-19, the release states.

In other words, customers and employees at this and other Panera Bread locations in Iowa are fine to return to those restaurants, according to public health officials.

The woman with the presumptive case of COVID-19 was determined to have been in public from March 2-7, a county health department official told 6 News.

Employees were not required to quarantine, the spokesperson said, but those who worked with the woman under self-quarantine are self-monitoring for symptoms.

No one who ate there is at risk because she didn’t get close enough to any of them, the official said.

