No decision yet in court battle between Fire Union President and city

Still no-decision in a court fight between the Fire Union president and the city of Omaha. Both sides faced a judge today to make their case.

It's been two months since an arbitrator ordered the city to give Omaha firefighter Steve LeClair his job back.

While LeClair remains the local 385 Union president, he's not back to work. The city of Omaha appealed the decision hoping the court would uphold his firing and prevent him from ever getting on an Omaha fire truck again.

Both sides left court today after explaining to judge Retelsdorf why they are on the right side of the law.

The city argues that Steve LeClair’s admissions of what happened in this security video prove their point.

It's November of 2018, a busy Friday night at an Omaha pub. Steve LeClair leans into an African American woman, says something to her and then puts an elbow into her back and he walks away.

The woman told police he whispered "white power" into her ear.

LeClair says he said "what white power."

LeClair pleaded "no contest" to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to probation.

The fire chief fired him saying his actions embarrassed the city.

Here's how the mayor put it in November.

Mayor Stothert said, "This shouldn't be tolerated. Chief Olsen made a decision - a decision to terminate him, and I support that decision because a person in that position paid by taxpayers we expect a higher standard."

Today the city argued being a firefighter is a privilege, not a right that the racial comment and assault are enough to fire someone and that the arbitrator exceeded her power to give LeClair his job back.

Steve LeClair’s team says the arbitrator's decision should be final and binding and points to the case from a few years ago of an acting chief making slanderous comments about President Obama online and how the city did not fire him. In fact -- they said he was eventually promoted.

The judge asked for the latest round of briefs to be filed in the next two weeks. It's possible a decision could be reached in February.