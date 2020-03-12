No decision on Nebraska spring football game

Nebraska Athletics announced Thursday that further discussions will take place regarding the annual red vs. white football game as well as the volleyball team's match in Grand Island.

The school announced, in accordance with the Big Ten, all home sporting events will be closed to the public moving forward.

As of the time of this post, all spring scheduled home sporting events will continue but will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, and essential personnel.

Immediate family members of participating teams will be allowed to attend.

6 News will share more details as they become available.