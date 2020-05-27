No citations issued after Omaha club party draws sheriff's deputies response

A party of about 300 people at the Surfside Club in Omaha drew the attention of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday as the business owner told deputies he was upset directed health measures were hurting his business, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that at 8:07 p.m. deputies responded to the club in regards to a violation of current health measures limiting the number of people that may gather in a single area.

“Upon arrival, deputies found what they believe to be about 300 people,” at the club, drinking at the bar, drinking outside with no food and multiple people at one table, the sheriff’s office reported.

Investigators spoke to the owner who “was upset because he felt the directed health measure was hurting his business,” and they explained to the owner that was something they could not address that night -- but the violations had to be addressed.

The owner -- or someone on his staff -- decided to shut down the club for the night, authorities said.

“Although antagonized, deputies showed great restraint and professionalism when faced with intoxicated and unhappy partygoers,” they said.

No citations were issued.