No chickens here: Dozens brave bitter cold for chance at free Raising Cane's for a year

About 100 people lined up in Thursday morning's cold snap to attend a chicken chain's store opening near 50th and L streets in hopes of winning a year's worth of free Raising Cane's.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers drew the crowd ahead of a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting for its newest Omaha location with the promise of granting 20 random attendees free Cane's for a year. The drawing was held between 9 and 10 a.m.; winning "Caniacs" had to be present to win.

Cheerleaders and mascots from Bryan and South Omaha high schools were expected to be in attendance; along with Sir Loin, mascot for the Omaha Beef, and Billy Bluejay, representing Creighton University.