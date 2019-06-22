No charges filed in crash that took the lives of two people

No charges will be filed in connection with a Bellevue traffic accident that took the lives of two people in April.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on April 6th near the intersection of 21st Street and Cornhusker Road. Jason Burgess, 39, and his wife Megan, 29, died when their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old.

Police said an investigation revealed the Dodge Ram turned left through a yellow light and collided with the motorcycle going through the intersection.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said his office decided not to bring charges after a thorough review of the evidence.