No bond for Marvin Young, charged with first-degree murder of Camisha Hollis

Marvin Young was formally charged in court Friday afternoon for the murder of Camisha Hollis.

The judge declared "no bond" for Young after more details were revealed about the case in court: Surveillance video showed Young with Hollis' car, putting her purse into the trunk.

Young was booked by Omaha Police on Thursday for first-degree murder.

Martha Hollis, Camisha's mother, was in the courtroom galley Friday and appeared happy when the judge made his "no bond" decision.

She talked to media after the hearing, saying she knew all along he was involved — from the very beginning.

"I forgive you," she said. "I just want to know where the body is... for the sake of the girls."

Hollis and Young have three children.

