No. 21 Creighton beats St. John's at home

The Creighton basketball team improved to 13-1 at home when they beat St. John's 94 to 82.

It was a 10 point game at halftime, but St. John's never went away. In fact, Creighton only outscored the Red Storm by two points in the second half.

Marcus Zegarowski, who struggled a bit in Creighton's last game, led the team with 23 points.

Ty-Shon Alexander and Damien Jefferson both poured in 16, and Denzel Mahoney had another strong performance with 18 off the bench.

Mahoney said postgame he's starting to feel more comfortable out on the floor since he became eligible earlier in the season.

Next up for the Jays is a trip to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.