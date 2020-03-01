No. 10 Creighton falls at St. John's

QUEENS, N.Y. (WOWT) -- The 10th ranked Creighton basketball team lost to St. John's on Sunday by a final of 91-71.
The Jays struggled to shoot in the first half.
The Bluejays fought back and took their first lead since it was 10-9 with 13:44 to go in the second half.
Damien Jefferson scored a new career high of 20 points, but it wasn't enough.
St John's went on a 32 to 14 run. They were on fire from beyone the arc.
Creighton is now 22-7 overall and 11-5 in the Big East. The loss snapped their five-game winning streak.
Mitch Ballock, who recently broke his nose, started the game wearing a protective face mask but took it off after shooting struggles early in the game.
They host Georgetown Wednesday night at 7 p.m.