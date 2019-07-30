Nine year freeway project from Plattsmouth to Bellevue is almost complete

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that the construction on US-34/75 from Plattsmouth to Bellevue is almost complete after nine years.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the project began in 2011 to create a freeway. It consisted of three separate parts with multiple phases resulting in three new interchanges, new 4-lane pavement, eight bridges, and many county and street realignments.

The total cost was about $125.9 million, according to a press release by The Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“Although this project has been years in the making, we are pleased we are almost complete with this year’s long project. This project addresses vehicle mobility in a fast-growing region as well as recognizes the needs of our agricultural community and provided them with a permit process that will allow for successful farming. A huge thanks to NDOT and our various contractors who worked so hard on these projects,” said Tim Weander, NDOT District 2 Engineer.

According to the press release, the freeway designation goes from Omaha through Bellevue and to the Club View Drive intersection, approximately one mile north of Avenue B in Plattsmouth. The speed limit will be adjusted to 70 mph with a minimum of 40 mph starting Wednesday, July, 31.

Due to the minimum speed, a special permit is required for farming to utilize the freeway, The Nebraska Department of Transportation encourages people to call the Permit Office with questions 402-471-0034.

