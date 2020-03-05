Nik Wallenda becomes first person to walk over active volcano on high-wire

Nik Wallenda is no stranger to danger.

The daredevil tightrope artist added another death-defying stunt to his resume Wednesday night when he walked above an active volcano on live television. (Source: CNN, HLN)

Wallenda had previously walked the high-wire over the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and Times Square.

His latest stunt took place in Nicaragua, where he crossed above the Masaya Volcano during a two-hour TV special.

The crossing took just over 30 minutes.

The span covered 1,800 feet and Wallenda had to battle the heat from the pool of lava below him. He also wore a gas mask and goggles to protect himself from the sulfuric acid fumes.

It was his highest and longest tightrope walk.

Wallenda was tethered to another wire and in a safety harness in case he slipped.

