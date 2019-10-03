New welding lab unveiled for West Side High School Thursday

Westside Community Schools unveiled a new welding, fabrication, and manufacturing lab at the high school Thursday.

According to a release from the Westside Foundation, this project was funded by more than 40 donors including some of Nebraska’s top corporations and the Nebraska Department of Labor.

“It’s important for students, parents and teachers to understand the benefit technical education provides and have the opportunity to explore potential careers with hands-on experience prior to graduating high school," said Scott Moore, Union Pacific's Senior Vice President – Corporate Relations, Chief Administrative Officer and Union Pacific Foundation President.

The new lab provides 2,500 square feet of space for trade instruction. It will include state of the art equipment and students will have access to mentorships as well as hands-on experience, according to the release.

