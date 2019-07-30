New warden hired for southeast Nebraska state prison

A Nebraska prison that saw two deadly inmate uprisings in the last five years is getting a new warden.

The Department of Correctional Services announced Monday that Todd Wasmer has been chosen to oversee the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in southeast Nebraska.

Wasmer assumes his duties in August. He will replace current warden Brad Hansen, who is retiring after 42 years with the department. Hansen has served as the prison's warden since 2016.

Wasmer most recently served as an assistant warden of the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, a facility housing detainees for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. He was previously chief of security for the Citrus County Detention Facility in Florida.

The Tecumseh prison was the site of two deadly inmate uprisings in 2015 and 2017.