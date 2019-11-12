New voting building to offer more space for anticipated rise in voters

Douglas County voters are getting about a year’s notice, The Election Commissioners Office has moved, now located in the North West Corner of the Bel Air Plaza Near 120th and Center.

It’s a little more than a mile away from the old building. The new Election Commissioners Office has more than 1,300 square feet and nine voter stations. That’s nearly 3 times larger than the old building.

Brian Kruse the Douglas County Election Commissioner says space is necessary with a record high of 353,361 voters registered in the 2016 Presidential Election. There were more than 90,000 requests for early ballots and they expect more for 2020.

“If voters were ever in our other lobby you know it was very small and cumbersome the parking was one way in and one way out, and now we have over 250 spots,” said Kruse.

There is a lot of concern about the security of our voting systems across the county, but here in Nebraska, they still use the old paper ballots.

“It’s kind of hard to hack a paper ballot,” said Kruse.

The ballots will for to a secure room for counting. You will need a security card and pen number to get into the room where the counting machines are located.

“It’s important to know that our counting machines are never hooked to each other or the internet at any time,” said Kruse.

Douglas County officials believe their voting system is safe and secure. This new larger facility helps the process ballots more efficiently and give the voters a better voting experience.

Kruse says the new Election Commissioners Office is on the bus line, the new election office opened on October 30.

