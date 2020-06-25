New unemployment claims drop in Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Labor announced that regular unemployment claims dropped 10.8 percent in the last week, with 4,342 new claims the week ending June 20.

According to the release, there were 1,159 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed last week compared to 1,093 the prior week.

There were 55,049 continued weeks of unemployment claimed last week, a decrease of 0.7 percent from the week before.

A total of $61.4 million in benefits was paid last week, according to the release. This includes regular, PUA, $600 CARES Act payments, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.